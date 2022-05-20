Leland Police Department recognized for completing Law Enforcement Risk Review Process

The NCLM Risk Review Process is a voluntary program and is being utilized by departments across North Carolina.

Leland Police Risk Reduction (Photo: Town of Leland)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – The North Carolina League of Municipalities (NCLM) is recognizing the Leland Police Department for completing the Law Enforcement Risk Review Process.

During the May 19 Town Council meeting, NCLM Public Safety Risk Manager Matthew Selves acknowledged the Police Department’s efforts in completing the Law Enforcement Risk Review Process and adhering to recognized industry standards related to risk reduction.

This important initiative was developed with the assistance of the NCLM’s Police Chiefs Advisory Committee and is supported by the N.C. Association of Chiefs of Police.

The process involves a comprehensive agency review of high-risk policies, operations, and practices and a detailed on-site

administrative and operations review, including equipment and facility inspections, officer interviews, and observation of operations to validate that practices align with policy and industry best practices.

“I am very proud of the commitment staff made to ensure we met the standard for consideration by the NCLM,” Leland Police Chief Jeremy Humphries said. “The work completed during this process has aided our agency in working toward State accreditation, once available, and further demonstrates the commitment this agency has to provide the best possible service to residents and visitors to our Town.”

The Law Enforcement Risk Review Process is designed to assess an agency’s adherence to best practices, court decisions, and policies and procedures related to high liability activities in law enforcement.

The goal is enhanced public safety.

“Chief Humphries demonstrates a high level of commitment to the community and takes risk management seriously,” Selves said. “The Chief and the staff members who assisted were very professional and demonstrated a high level of public service.”

Completing this process also results in reduced liability insurance for the Town, reflecting the Police Department’s commitment to providing high quality service while being financial stewards of its funds.