Leland police have coffee and convos with community over weekend

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – After a two-year hiatus Coffee with a Cop is back. The public joined, on Saturday, the police chief and officers from the Leland Police Department at the Starbucks on Leland Town Center Drive for caffeine and conversation.

Mugs, pens, and stickers were given to those who showed up.

The event is meant to give the community an opportunity to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the people behind the badge.

The monthly event took a pause due to the pandemic; Chief Jeremy Humphries said it was nice to get back and have meaningful conversations with the community.

“It’s giving us an opportunity to come out and start having these events, and this is actually the first one since COVID, so we are really excited, invited by the general manager of Starbucks,” he said. “We welcome any opportunity to go to any of our local businesses to actually have a sit down, you know, for anyone who is wanting to host.”

Businesses interested in hosting Coffee with a Cop can contact them directly, for contact information click here.