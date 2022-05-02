Leland Police investigating after body found in Waterford pond

Body found in Waterford pond on May 2, 2022 (Photo: Matthew Huddleston/WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Leland Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a pond in Waterford Monday morning.

Police and Leland Fire Rescue crews have been on the scene in the 1000 block of Cornell Court since a call came in about suspicious property being found nearby around 8 a.m. Monday.

Police say the property was quickly located and an aerial drone search began in an attempt to locate the property’s owner. That search led to the discover of the body floating on the water.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wilmington Police Department helped in locating the body. A dive team from Sunny Point assisted in the recovery.

Police will not release the person’s identity until next of kin has been notified.

Police say the death does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Leland Police Department at (910) 371-1100.