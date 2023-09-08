Leland Police looking for help identifying man accused of vehicle break ins, stolen credit card use

Leland Police are searching for a man they say used stolen credit cards recently (Photo: Leland Police Department)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department is searching for a man accused of breaking into multiple vehicles and stealing items.

Police say the crimes took place on Thursday with numerous credit cards being stolen.

A man was caught on surveillance video using some of the stolen credit cards.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 30 years old, last seen wearing a black hat, sunglasses, no shirt, black jacket, blue pants, and white or gray shoes.

He was seen driving a blue/gray Dodge Ram 2500 with the driver’s rear door red and the driver-side rear back glass missing.

If you have any information, contact Detective Britton at rbritton@townofleland.com or call the Police Department at 910-371-1100.