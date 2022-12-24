Leland Police looking for teen who ran away from guardian UPDATE

(UPDATE 8:45 p.m.): Leland Police say Messiah Banks has been located safe and returned to his guardians.

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department is currently looking for a teenage boy who has gone missing.

Police say 17-year-old Messiah Lebron Banks ran away from his guardian at the Taco Bell in Leland around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23.

Messiah is approximately 5’9″. He weighs about 220 lbs. and was last seen wearing a red, white, and blue puffy Tommy Hilfiger jacket, similar to the one pictured here.

He also had on an orange wave cap, green camo jeans, and a green camo shirt. He also had on black and grey Jordan brand sneakers.

Police say Messiah isn’t from the area and doesn’t have any known locations, friends, or family he would be trying to get to. His last direction of travel is unknown.

If you see him, or know where he might be, please contact the Leland Police Department by calling 911.