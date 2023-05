Leland Police participate in driving training simulator

The Leland Police Department took part in a simulator this week (Photo: Leland Police Department)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Members of the Leland Police Department took part in driving training this week.

Officers used a simulator replicating the inside of a patrol vehicle in a controlled environment.

The setup allowed participants to better understand proper driving techniques that should be used when responding during emergency situations.