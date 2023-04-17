Leland Police searching for two people who allegedly used stolen debit card at Walmart

Two people accused of using a stolen debit card at Walmart (Photo: Leland Police Department)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help identifying two people they say used a stolen debit card at Walmart.

The incident took place April 5th around 4:50 p.m.

Police say the pair fraudulently used a stolen debit card to obtain $500 under false pretenses.

The first suspect is believed to be a Hispanic female, approximately 30 years old, last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants, and tennis shoes. The second suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male, approximately 30 years old, last seen wearing a red striped shirt, jeans, and tennis shoes.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Gaston at (910) 726-2030 or email him at agaston@townofleland.com

Tips can be anonymous.