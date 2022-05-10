Leland Police turn out to support the Dunkin’ Donuts Fundraiser benefiting Special Olympics of NC

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department is planning to be at Dunkin’ Donuts several days this month to show support for the 2022 Community Cups Fundraiser.

Customers can drop by and donate any amount to the fundraiser through May 23rd, with 100% of the proceeds going to the NC Special Olympics.

Leland Police say they will be at the Leland location on May 11, 14, 16 and 18th from 7:30 am until 9:30 am to meet the community and promote the cause.

The Dunkin’ Donuts Community Cups Fundraiser is also taking place at multiple other participating locations around the Cape Fear.