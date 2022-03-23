Leland town council to discuss possible development at Point Peter

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Plans for a controversial riverfront development in New Hanover County will be moving on to the next steps after receiving a vote from the Leland planning board to move forward.

Leland Town Manager David Hollis about Tuesday’s planning board meeting. The planning board voted 4 to 3 to create a zoning district with a maximum height of 240 feet. They also voted to approve applying the district to the property at Point Peter on the Western Bank of the Cape Fear River.

The new zoning district would allow the construction of Battleship Point, which would have 500 condominium units, 300 apartments, and a hotel on the 8-acres of land.

Hollis says the development has the potential to fit into the town’s 2045 plan for economic growth and development.

“The folks who are interested in developing it, they’re wanting to move forward with the project. I think the planning board did a very good job of looking at this item, went through it in quite a bit of detail and I think council will have that same opportunity to go through it in quite a bit of detail to make sure its the thing that they want for the Town of Leland,” said David Hollis, Leland Town Manager.

Leland Town Council will have the final decision on the text amendment, proposed annexation, and initial zoning at its next meeting on April 14.