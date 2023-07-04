Leland Vegetative Debris Drop-Off Center closes

The Town of Leland Vegetative Debris Drop-Off Center ceased operation on Saturday, July 1st. (Photo: Town of Leland)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland Vegetative Debris Drop-Off Center ceased operation on Saturday, July 1st.

Town officials say residents with unused vouchers may bring their debris to the Municipal Operations Center, which is located at 1970 Popular Street.

The Municipal Operations Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the remainder of the year.

If you have questions about your unused voucher(s), you can contact Laurie White by phone at (910) 308-3092 or by email at lwhite@townofleland.com

Additionally, the Brunswick County Convenience Site accepts vegetative and some non-vegetative debris.

The convenience site is located 9921 Chappell Loop Road SE.

For more information, you can contact Brunswick County at (910) 371-9471.