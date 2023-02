Leland VFW holding Canned Food Drive Saturday

Food donations are being collected this Saturday for Brunswick Family Assistance (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland VFW Post 12196 is holding a Can Food Drive this Saturday.

The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Leland’s Founders Park.

If rain washes out the event, it will be rescheduled for February 18th.

The community is asked to bring by canned goods and other nonperishable food items.

All food items will be donated to Brunswick Family Assistance for local distribution.