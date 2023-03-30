Leland VFW honors Vietnam Veterans and their service from 50 years ago

Held at the Leland Cultural Arts Center, the Leland Veterans of Foreign War Post 12196 recognized and awarded local Vietnam veterans.

LELAND, BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY NEWS) — On this 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, there was an event on Wednesday night in Leland. It honored the service of the people who served there.

Many veterans say at the time of their homecoming fifty years ago, they weren’t celebrated for the sacrifices they made.

Vietnam Veteran Jim Kosciusko, said, “I’m here with this post to support the Vietnam era veterans.”

Vietnam Veteran Lou Tranzillo, said, “The fact that our veterans were all together — we recognized the service we provided to the country. In my opinion, it has helped me become a much better citizen and participant and my ability to give back is what I’m doing right now with the VFW and the American Legion.

Both veterans said they appreciate how the Leland VFW has served them and they urge other veterans to reach out to their local VFW.