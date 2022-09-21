Leland VFW hosting membership drive this Saturday

Leland VFW 129196 is holding an event this Saturday (Photo: Leland VFW 12196)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you’re a military veteran and have questions about service-related claims or issues, there’s an event taking place this weekend in Brunswick County that may be able to help.

Leland VFW Post 12196 will host a membership drive on Saturday, September 24th at the Tractor Supply on Highway 17 South.

It begins at 8:30 am and continues until 3:00 pm.

A number of military representatives will be there to answer any questions you may have.

If you are a veteran, the Leland VFW asks you to please come by and say hello.