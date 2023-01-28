Leland VFW Post 12196 celebrates milestone anniversary of Paris Peace Accords

LELAND, NC (WWAY)–This past Friday marked a somber day in U.S. history as the Vietnam War ended on January 27, 1973.

The war ended on this day when the US and North Vietnam signed the Paris Peace Accords.

This year marks 50 years of the Peace Accords.

Members of the Leland VFW Post 12196 spent the day reflecting on the war, but with celebration.

Several members of the post who served in Vietnam were at the Fuzzy Peach on Saturday afternoon to remember and celebrate this milestone anniversary.

“Our post who are Vietnam Veterans thought today would be a good day to celebrate instead of doing a ceremony like we normally do for anniversaries. It’s a beautiful day, we’ve singed up some new members, and we’ve talked to a lot of people about our combat experience,” said Gerald Decker, VFW Post 12196 Commander.

Cape Fear Voices and Leland NC Gelly Ball were participants in the celebration as well.

The Leland VFW Post 12196 meets every Tuesday morning at 9 AM at the Port City Java in Brunswick Forest. All veterans are welcome.