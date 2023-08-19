Leland’s new Economic Director shares his vision for the future of the town

The Town of Leland is Growing, and Barnes Sutton has high hopes for the future of the town. (WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland continues to be the fastest growing town in Brunswick County, and town staff has a confident vision in what’s to come.

Barnes Sutton has taken on the role of the Economic and Community Director for the town after the retirement of Gary Vidmar.

He says that his vision for the future of Leland is to fulfill what citizens have put into their economic plan back in April.

Sutton says they are working to balance economic growth with economic development, or making the economy better as it gets bigger.

“We have to find a way to balance a lot of the residential growth that we’ve had over the last couple of years with some of these additions to the quality of life. Services, healthcare, retail, dining, as well as jobs and more amenities, to accompany all the people we’ve had come to the area,” Sutton said.

One project the town is most excited about is the future of Founder’s Park, with the addition of an amphitheater, splash pad, veteran’s memorial, several art anchors, bathrooms, picnic facilities, and ADA accessible playground, once funding is approved.