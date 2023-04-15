Lemonade stand helps to raise money for ALK+ cancer research

A neighborhood lemonade stand, a sweet refreshment for a hot day and support for a good cause.

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — A neighborhood lemonade stand, a sweet refreshment for a hot day and support for a good cause.

On Saturday afternoon in Hampstead, Deliah Sitorius, a student at topsail middle and brain cancer fighter, sought out a way to help raise money to benefit research for other ALK+ cancer fighters.

Deliah decided to set up a donation only lemonade stand for the community.

She said she thought it was a good idea because of the warm weather that the weekend brought us.

She had both regular and pink lemonade and enjoyed seeing the community show up for her and others that have been diagnosed with the disease.

Deliah said, “We’re having a lemonade stand for ALK+ cancer fundraising research. I’m very happy that people are willing to support and it feels good.”

This is the second time Deliah has run a lemonade stand to benefit cancer research, she said she doesn’t plan to ever stop advocating and raising money for other’s battling cancer.