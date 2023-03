Lewis Farms strawberry patch opening Friday

Strawberries at Lewis Farms (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A popular Wilmington destination each spring is opening for business on Friday.

Lewis Farms says they will start the season at 9:00 a.m.

Following a warm February, the berries faced a few cold nights but survived.

Lewis Farms is located at 6517 Gordon Road.