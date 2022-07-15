Life-long friends split $361,527 lottery jackpot, keeping with pact made years ago

(Photo: NC Education Lottery)

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A promise is a promise! Scott Edwards of Julian and Perry Charles of Lexington kept their word to each other.

The friends of 35 years made a pact a long time ago – they would split any big lottery wins with each other. Well, it happened!

Charles won the $361,527 Fast Play jackpot on Tuesday.

“I’d just gotten off of work,” Charles recalled. “I looked at the amount you could win and thought to myself, ‘Man, I want this!’”

Charles chose to wait until he got home to see if he’d won. When he saw that he had, he called Edwards to tell him the news.

