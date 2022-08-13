Lighting strike believed to be cause of Brunswick County house fire

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – It’s the second home in less than three weeks to catch fire as a result of lighting in Calabash.

According to the Calabash Fire Department, just before 2:30 p.m. Friday fire crews arrived at a Moultrie Drive home in the Brunswick Plantation subdivision where flames could be seen shooting from the side of the one-story residence.

Several agencies from Sunset Beach and Ocean Isle Beach isolated the fire to the chimney and attic, where most of the damage occurred.

The family room also sustained damage from the fire, fortunately those inside the home escaped without being hurt.

Brunswick County EMS, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department, and the Calabash Fire Department Auxiliary also assisted at the scene, there were no reports of injuries.