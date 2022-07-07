Lighting strike victim married to One Tree Hill star; family starts GoFundMe for two causes

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Friends and family confirm a man struck by lightning on Masonboro Island Sunday was married to actress and One Tree Hill star, Bevin Prince.

William Friend died Sunday, after his boat broke down on Masonboro Island and he was caught in a lightning storm.

The family has posted a GoFundMe, raising money for two causes very close to Friend’s heart. The page has raised more than $60,000 as of Thursday evening. The money will go to Special Operators Transition Foundation, which helps veterans transition to civilian life, and Recess, a business he and his wife started.