Lightning causes home fire on Myrtle Grove Road

Lightning caused a house fire on Myrtle Grove Road (Photo: Pixabay)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Scattered storms started a home fire Wednesday afternoon.

A structure fire in the 7400 block of Myrtle Grove Road was reported around 1:30 p.m.

The cause of the blaze was confirmed to be a lightning strike following an investigation.

Everyone escaped the home and there were no reported injuries.