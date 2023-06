Lightning strike causes fire at Wilmington house

Lightning caused a shed to catch fire in Wilmington Tuesday morning (Photo: Pixabay)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tuesday morning’s storms packed quite the punch as they pushed through.

A lightning strike around 4:00 a.m. in Wilmington caused a shed to catch on fire on Hillsdale Drive.

The fire eventually extended to the eaves of the home.

Four people living in the home were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.