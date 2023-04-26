LINC hosts job, resource fair for people with criminal records

LINC held a job fair helping people with records (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — People with criminal records had the chance to learn more about job opportunities and other resources Wednesday.

Leading into New Communities (LINC) hosted a job and resource fair at the MLK Community Center.

LINC helps people who are coming out of incarceration connect with jobs, housing and other resources.

Local re-entry coordinator Linda Thomas says the community coming out for organizations like these are so important for people transitioning back into life outside of prison.

“It is my job to assure that I’m reaching out to all these resources giving them the spiel, I guess you could say, in regards to how important it is to give individuals coming out a second chance, because everybody deserves a second chance,” Thomas said.