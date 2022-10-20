List of area volleyball teams and playoff pairings
11 teams made the playoffs
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Below is the list of area teams playoff matchups for the 2022 NCHSAA volleyball playoffs.
First round games are Saturday, October 22.
4A
25) Topsail @ 8) Cardinal Gibbons
17) Corinth Holders @ 16) Laney
21) Clayton @ 12) Hoggard
19) New Hanover @ 14) Southern Alamance
26) Apex @ 7) Ashley
3A
32) South Brunswick @ 1) J.H. Rose
2A
29) Hertford County @ 4) Whiteville
19) Washington @ 14) East Bladen
18) North Lenoir @ 15) South Columbus
1A
29) Pender @ 4) Eno River Academy
23) Wilson Prep @ 10) East Columbus