List of area volleyball teams and playoff pairings

11 teams made the playoffs

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Below is the list of area teams playoff matchups for the 2022 NCHSAA volleyball playoffs.

First round games are Saturday, October 22.

4A

25) Topsail @ 8) Cardinal Gibbons

17) Corinth Holders @ 16) Laney

21) Clayton @ 12) Hoggard

19) New Hanover @ 14) Southern Alamance

26) Apex @ 7) Ashley

3A

32) South Brunswick @ 1) J.H. Rose

2A

29) Hertford County @ 4) Whiteville

19) Washington @ 14) East Bladen

18) North Lenoir @ 15) South Columbus

1A

29) Pender @ 4) Eno River Academy

23) Wilson Prep @ 10) East Columbus