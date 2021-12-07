List of changes to Carolina Beach’s paid parking program

People paying for parking in Carolina Beach (Photo: WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Changes are coming in 2022 to Carolina Beach’s paid parking program.

The town recently voted 3-2 to have year-round paid parking, starting next fall. Since then, an online petition has been set up against the town’s decision.

On Tuesday, the town released a breakdown on updated costs, regulations, and effective dates related to the approved changes:

Digital Parking Passes:

The town will use a License Plate Recognition (LPR) system to identify resident, property owner,

and business owner/employee vehicles that are registered with the town and have paid for an

annual parking pass. The annual parking pass will be digital; stickers/decals will no longer be

used.

Sales begin January 10, 2022:

Annual digital parking passes will go on sale January 10, 2022. They may be purchased in person

at the Carolina Beach parking office, Town Hall, or online.

Who can purchase an annual parking pass?

All Carolina Beach permanent residents, property owners, and business owners may purchase

annual digital parking passes for $40 each. Vehicle registration and proof of ownership or

residency is required (tax bill, lease copy, or utility bill with Carolina Beach address)

annual digital parking passes for $40 each. Vehicle registration and proof of ownership or residency is required (tax bill, lease copy, or utility bill with Carolina Beach address) Non-residents are no longer eligible to purchase annual parking passes

How many annual parking passes can I buy?

Full-time residents and property/business owners may purchase an annual parking pass for

each vehicle they own that is registered in Carolina Beach.

each vehicle they own that is registered in Carolina Beach. Property owners that are not full-time residents may purchase one annual parking pass for

each listed property owner. For example, Bob and Judy Smith live in Clayton, NC and own

property in Carolina Beach. Both of their names are listed on the tax bill/deed as owners of the

CB property. Each owns a vehicle registered in their name in Clayton, NC. Both Bob and Judy

can purchase an annual parking permit for their vehicle.

each listed property owner. For example, Bob and Judy Smith live in Clayton, NC and own property in Carolina Beach. Both of their names are listed on the tax bill/deed as owners of the CB property. Each owns a vehicle registered in their name in Clayton, NC. Both Bob and Judy can purchase an annual parking permit for their vehicle. Business Owner for business employees-Annual parking passes will no longer be sold to CB

business employees; business owners will have the option to purchase annual parking passes

for their employees and make changes at no cost to each pass as needed with turnover.

Year-Round Paid Parking/Rates:

Effective March 1, 2022, year-round paid parking begins. Rates for public parking lots and metered

spaces are as follows: March 1-October 31…………….8AM-8PM…………..$5/hour or $25/day November 1-February 28 ……..9AM-5PM……….….$2/hour or $10/day

spaces are as follows:

Non-resident/visitor weekly passes:

Non-residents/visitors may purchase digital weekly parking passes for $100 each

Parking Violation Fees:

$100 charge for parking citation

If not paid within 5 days, an additional $50 penalty will be added making total due $150

If not paid within 10 days, an additional $50 penalty will be added making total due $200

Re-entry decals:

Available to all permanent residents and property/business owners at no cost through March 31. There will be a $20 fee for re-entry decals obtained after March 31. Vehicle registration and proof of ownership or residency is required (tax bill, lease copy, or utility bill with Carolina Beach address). Available January 10, 2022 and may be obtained at the Carolina Beach parking office, Town Hall, or requested online.

Golf Cart/Low-Speed Vehicle (LSV) Permits:

May be purchased at the Carolina Beach parking office, Town Hall, or online.

Residents and property/business owners may purchase golf cart permits for $60 each

Residents and property/business owners may purchase LSV permits for $40 each

Non-residents may purchase LSV permits for $100

Non-residents are not eligible to purchase golf cart permits

Questions on parking can be directed to the Carolina Beach parking office at (910) 458-4614, or Town Hall at

(910) 458-2999.