List of football schedule changes for September 1

A few teams will not be playing Friday night

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – With Idalia having gone through North Carolina, there are some schedule changes to Friday football.

A few changes are listed below, and will be updated if any more are reported:

EAST COLUMBUS VS. HOBBTON GAME MOVED TO MONDAY AT 6:30.

EAST BLADEN VS. ASHLEY MOVED TO SATURDAY AT 7 pm AT LEGION STADIUM ON CAROLINA BEACH ROAD.

SOUTH COLUMBUS VS. LORIS (SC) MOVED FROM FRIDAY NIGHT, DATE AND TIME TO BE DETERMINED.

PENDER VS. UNION MOVED FROM FRIDAY NIGHT, DATE AND TIME TO BE DETERMINED.

Every other game, as of now, with teams in our viewing area (New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, Columbus and Bladen counties) are still scheduled to be played Friday night.