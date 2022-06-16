List of Juneteenth events happening around the Cape Fear through Sunday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Juneteenth first became a Federal Holiday in 2021 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans on June 19, 1865.
For the 2nd annual Juneteenth, the City of Wilmington and surrounding areas are holding a variety of celebrations through Sunday.
Here’s a list of a few of the events taking place:
JUNE 17th
100 Black Men Juneteenth Golf Tournament
8:00 am at the Castle Bay Golf & Country Club in Hampstead
Sorority & Fraternity Step Show
6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at the MLK Center in Wilmington
JUNE 18th
Art Exhibit & Food Truck Rodeo
10:00 am – 3:00 pm at the Leland Cultural Arts Center in Leland
Juneteenth Festival
12:00 pm – 6:00 pm at the MLK Center in Wilmington
5:00 pm – 8:00 pm at the NHC Arboretum in Wilmington
JUNE 19th
11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the Harrelson Center in Wilmington
Juneteenth Speak Ya Peace
2:00 pm – 5:00 pm at the Cameron Art Museum in Wilmington