List of Juneteenth events happening around the Cape Fear through Sunday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Juneteenth first became a Federal Holiday in 2021 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans on June 19, 1865.

For the 2nd annual Juneteenth, the City of Wilmington and surrounding areas are holding a variety of celebrations through Sunday.

Here’s a list of a few of the events taking place:

JUNE 17th

100 Black Men Juneteenth Golf Tournament

8:00 am at the Castle Bay Golf & Country Club in Hampstead

Sorority & Fraternity Step Show

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at the MLK Center in Wilmington

JUNE 18th

Art Exhibit & Food Truck Rodeo

10:00 am – 3:00 pm at the Leland Cultural Arts Center in Leland

Juneteenth Festival

12:00 pm – 6:00 pm at the MLK Center in Wilmington

Juneteenth at the Arboretum

5:00 pm – 8:00 pm at the NHC Arboretum in Wilmington

JUNE 19th

Juneteenth Gospel Brunch

11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the Harrelson Center in Wilmington

Juneteenth Speak Ya Peace

2:00 pm – 5:00 pm at the Cameron Art Museum in Wilmington