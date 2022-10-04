List of new foods announced for NC State Fair

Dozens of new foods will be available at the NC State Fair in Raleigh this year (Photo: NC State Fair)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn’t happening this year, but the North Carolina State Fair is back this month with tons of new foods to try.

The annual Raleigh event kicks off October 13th and runs through the 23rd, giving you plenty of chances to take the drive up I-40 to check out what’s new this year.

Fair officials have announced 40 new items to try, most of which are extremely unique.

For the first time you’ll be able to chow down on deep fried bacon mac-n-cheese tacos, a rattlesnake corn dog, Oreo crumble cookie dough on a stick, and many more high-calorie treats.

For the full list of new food items at the 2022 NC State Fair, click HERE.