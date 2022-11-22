List of safe foods you can feed your dog on Thanksgiving

There are a number of foods you should never feed your dog (Photo: Photo: Pixabay)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thanksgiving is known for large meals and a wide variety of food. But what items are safe to feed your fury friend from the table?

According to a post on the Town of Carolina Beach Facebook page, potatoes (sweet and white), apples, turkey meat (without bones or skin), green beans, peas and pumpkin are all safe to feed your dog.

Bones, skin, gravy, stuffing, casseroles, butter, sour cream, chocolate, alcohol, onions, ham, fatty foods, spices, among many other items, are not safe to give your dog.

The American Kennel Club says Thanksgiving tends to coincide with an uptick in vet visits, due to dogs being fed unsafe human foods.

If you aren’t sure whether a food is safe to feed your dog, you’re better off enjoying it yourself.