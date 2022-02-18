Live at the Apollo lands in Wilmington Saturday

Port City Talent Show pays homage to the legendary Apollo for OOPS Foundation

(Courtesy: KaronTunis)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Comedians and musicians come together Saturday to pay homage to the legendary Apollo Theater for Live At The Wilmington Apollo.

Dallas Brown, Jr., Kiki Shepard, HT Hill, N’Digo Zoul, and superstar Orlando Jones are headlining a talent show to benefit the OOPS Foundation. The event shines a spotlight on local talent while helping the Cape Fear community.

The OOPS Foundation promotes cultural affirmation, social awareness, comprehensive strength-based programming and community building to empower individuals with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to achieve their fullest potential.

The event Saturday is at the Hannah Block USO Community Art Center at 120 S. 2nd Street in downtown Wilmington. Doors open at 7:30pm and the show starts at 8.

