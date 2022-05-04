Live Nation’s annual concert week is here

The week-long program celebrates one of the biggest and most exciting years for live music and marks the kick-off to an epic summer concert season.

Live Nation announces the return of annual Concert Week (Photo: Pexels)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Live Nation today announced the return of Concert Week, offering fans access to $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,700 shows across North America this year.

The week-long program celebrates one of the biggest and most exciting years for live music and marks the kick-off to an epic summer concert season.

The ticket offer includes performances in clubs, theaters, amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums, featuring some of today’s biggest acts across a large variety of genres, including Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Pop, Rock, and more.

Artists include, but are not limited to: Backstreet Boys, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Halsey, H.E.R., Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly, OneRepublic, Shawn Mendes, The Chicks, The Who, Wiz Khalifa & Logic, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas, Zac Brown Band, and many more.

$25 Concert Week tickets will be available starting Wednesday, May 4th at 10 a.m. ET through Tuesday May 10th, or while supplies last.

You can get your tickets by clicking here to get to their website.

For more information on the participating artists celebrating Concert Week, click here.