Live Oak Bank Pavilion could see 10 more shows per year pending Wilmington City Council vote

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Members of Wilmington City Council are set to discuss an amendment to the contract the city has with Live Nation regarding Live Oak Bank Pavilion.

In November of 2017, the city signed an agreement with Live Nation — allowing them to operate, manage, and maintain Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park.

The amended contract requires Live Nation to provide four complimentary box seats to the city for all events for a current value of $15,324.

“The City of Wilmington wants the ability to utilize the tickets for economic development purposes without the expense of city resources,” City Spokeswoman Jennifer Dandron wrote in a statement. “The contract amendment allows a more flexible approach so staff can review opportunities to use the tickets on a case-by-case basis.”

In addition to the VIP seats, the contract will also allow up to 30 shows per year at the pavilion. Right now, only 20 per year are allowed.

Council is set to vote on this at its meeting Tuesday night.