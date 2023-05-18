Local aquatics centers teaming up to teach New Hanover County second graders how to swim

Local aquatics centers are teaming up to teach second graders how to swim (Photo: YWCA)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Local organizations are teaming up to teach second graders a life-saving skill.

The YWCA Lower Cape Fear and YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina are partnering to make sure every second grader in New Hanover County knows how to swim.

Starting at the end of May, second graders from Freeman Elementary and Winter Park Elementary will have the opportunity to receive water safety information and water access.

“We are excited about this partnership to make swim lessons available to a younger generation,” said Aquatics Director Aileen Sutton. “By adding swim lessons to the school curriculum, we are sending the message that learning to swim and water safety is critical.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury and death for children ages 5-14 and formal swimming lessons reduce the likelihood of childhood drowning by 88 percent.