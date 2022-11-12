Local Army Reservist turned Wilmington Firefighter

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–“To me, Veteran’s Day is a reminder of the legacy that I strive every day to live up to, as do my fellow soldiers.”

Josiah Burkhardt, a local to Sampson County, is a 20-year-old firefighter with New Hanover County Fire Rescue, as well as an active Combat Medic in the Army National Guard, who has always had a passion for helping others.

“You know I think it’s really a blessing. I’ve always had a great desire to help people in need. Especially when they need it most,” said Burkhardt.

Burkhardt says he’s always dreamed of serving in the army, but he also wanted to serve in the civilian world.

He says enlisting as a Combat Medic not only allowed him to serve his country, but also his community.

“It’s one of the most gratifying feelings I’ve ever felt, to have somebody hug my neck and tell me ‘You saved my life’. That’s when I knew this was the job for me,” said Burkhardt.

Burkhardt started his service with the Army Guard at just 17 years old while finishing his associates degree, and has served for more than two years.

At the same, he has been serving as a firefighter for three years. A third of that with New Hanover County Fire Rescue.

“I don’t have a lot of time in the service so far, I still have quite a few years ahead of me, but it’s really just remembering the sacrifice that’s already been made by my leaders and the guys before me,” said Burkhardt.

Burkhardt says the veterans we recognize on Veterans Day are the ones who paved the way for him to serve, and the legacy he strives to continue.