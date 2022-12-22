Local brewery looks to help nonprofits in 2023

BRUSNWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — During the season of giving, one local brewery is looking to give back all year long.

Brunswick Beer & Cider, located inside Brunswick Forest in Leland, is looking to help non-profits in 2023. The company whose sister company is Wrightsville Beach Brewery in Wilmington, has run this program for the past 6 years.

After finally coming to Brunswick County, the brewery is looking to make a big impact for organizations in need.

According to owner Jud Watkins, they have a unique way of using their product to help non-profits.

“The beer of the month, we’ll use 11% of the proceeds of that beer, will go directly toward that nonprofit. so, it’ll be a different beer each month of the year, then in December, kind of in the spirit of giving, we’ll do all of the 11.”

The brewery looks to help nonprofits here locally and are also open to suggestions from their customers about which organizations to pick.