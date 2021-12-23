Local business offering free dog & cat food for animals in need this Christmas Eve

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Oliver’s Pantry is looking to give back for the holidays, providing bags of free dog or cat food on Christmas Eve to anyone who needs it for their pets.

Organizer Chris Rogers says they’ll be open from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Christmas Eve, handing out 10 pound bags of food.

Rogers says they have been collecting donations all year, and hope to make a major difference with their giveaway.

“We don’t really ask a lot of questions,” Rogers said. “If you feel you’re in need this Christmas, feel free to come by and pick up some dog food. No dog or cat should go hungry during the holidays. Or anytime of the year for that matter.”

Oliver’s Pantry is located behind the Domino’s on Village Road in Leland, and says they’re always looking for volunteers to help out year round.