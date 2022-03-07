Local businesses seeking donations to fill shipping containers for Ukrainians

Port of Wilmington (Photo: NC Ports)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two local businesses have partnered up to provide supplies to Ukrainians who have fled their country and to those who continue to stay and fight.

Moto Leader Global in Navassa and CIL Capital in New Hanover County are filling shipping containers and sending them to Poland and Ukraine.

MLG ships salvage vehicles overseas. The company says it can move their products from Wilmington to Antwerp, Belgium in 11 days. MLG says its partner in Europe is based in Poland with trucking assets and a direct supply chain from the Port of Wilmington to Poland and Ukraine.

MLG will be filling a container a week for the next few weeks. The containers will leave the port on Friday.

The businesses are seeking new or nearly new donations.

You can drop the items off from now until Thursday at CIL Capital at 805 N. 23rd St in Wilmington from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or from now until Friday at Moto Leader Global at 1279 Cedlar Hill Road in Navassa.

Here’s a list of some of the most requested items for Ukraine.

REFUGEE SUPPLIES

Baby formula, baby food, diapers, wipes, soap, toothbrushes & toothpaste, children’s tylenol, feminine hygiene products, sleeping bags, linens, crayons, small toys & winter clothing.

MEDICAL SUPPLIES

First Aid Kits, bandages (small and large), elastic bandages, pain medication, hemostatic bandages, gauze/compresses, antibiotic ointments, disinfectants, anti-inflammatory medications, hydrogel, 5ml

syringes, medical gloves, thermometers, scissors for cutting clothes, tourniquets, clamps, anti-bleeding gels/sticks, nasopharyngeal tubes, oropharyngeal tubes.

SOLDIER SUPPLIES

Underwear, thermal underwear (L/XL), cotton socks, stocking caps, winter clothing, balaclavas, gaiters, military boots, inserts for shoes, blankets, headlamps with red light, batteries.

FOOD

Energy bars, ready-to-eat meals, instant food, canned food, energy drinks, packaged tea/coffee, fast cooking noodles, vitamins.