Local businesses in Leland collecting donations for pediatric cancer patients

Leland, NC (WWAY)– As September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, several local businesses in Leland are supporting pediatric cancer patients by collecting donations for ‘Brandon’s Battle’.

The mother of 18-year-old Brandon, Lisa Gettel, founded the nonprofit ‘Brandon’s Battle’ after her son Brandon lost his battle with AML leukemia after four years.

Brandon’s Battle is collecting donations such as toys, games, puzzles, word search books, reading books, and anything else fun for children fighting cancer to enjoy and get their minds off fighting their disease.

Donation boxes can be found in Leland at Local’s Tavern, Sandalwood Shoppes, and Shuckin’ Shack as well as Tavern 14 in Wilmington.

All donations will be picked up and delivered to the pediatric cancer patients at UNC Medical Center and Duke University Hospital.

For more information on Brandon’s Battle you can visit https://www.brandonsbattle.com/.