Local Children’s Cancer organizations partner, attempt to serve families more effectively

Strut for Kids is partnering with a Carolinas cancer organization to better serve children

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two Children’s Cancer organizations are partnering in an attempt to serve families more efficiently.

Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas (CCP), a nonprofit focused on serving children battling cancer across North and South and Carolina, and Strut for Kids, a nonprofit serving greater Wilmington’s families on the childhood cancer journey, are merging to consolidate operations.

The restructuring will allow the combined organizations to meet the growing needs of families battling cancer in North and South Carolina.

CCP serves all 146 NC and SC counties, with an estimated 2,000 children in 2022. This outreach work overlaps with Strut’s efforts in Brunswick, New Hanover, and Pender Counties in NC. By combining efforts, the nonprofits are stronger as they collectively ensure that their parallel missions – very much alike – will endure until the end of childhood cancer, according to a press release.

“The support and love childhood cancer patients and their families received from Strut for Kids will endure, stronger than ever through this partnership. We completed a thorough due diligence evaluation and it was abundantly clear throughout the process that CCP’s mission and vision aligned with that of Strut; Cape Fear families and those far beyond our service area will undoubtedly benefit from the programming and operational strength of the combined nonprofit organizations,” said Amy McFarland, Strut For Kids board President. “Our families will benefit from the highly professional CCP Family Advocate Staff working alongside many volunteers locally in our community.”

This merger will allow greater cost-efficiency and flexibility to meet family needs. While CCP support averages $1,500 per child per year, even a single child referred for specialized treatment in NY, TX, or beyond can require $10-12,000 annually for travel, extended lodging, and meals.