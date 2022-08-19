Local club paddling entire NC coastline to raise clean water awareness

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Wrightsville Beach Outrigger Canoe Club (WBOCC) is teaming up with the North Carolina Coastal Federation to paddle the entire coastline of North Carolina.

The three-year We The Water initiative aims to advocate for clean water, empower local communities, bring awareness of contamination and protect water.

The first leg starts September 14th-17th, where club members will paddle a six-person outrigger canoe 120 miles from Sunset Beach to Ocean, NC.

This journey will tell the story of the North Carolina coast — from threats and risks to solutions and triumphs — and how we can all make a difference in protecting and restoring the place we call home, according to the group.

“Outrigger canoeing is a connection to the water like no other,” WBOCC member Kerri Allen said. “I cannot think of a better way to tell the story of our coast than from the bow of a canoe and how we can all make a difference in protecting and restoring the place we call home.”

WBOCC practices year-round and competes in races all across the country. The group plans to complete its paddle up the North Carolina coast with additional legs in 2023 and 2024.

“Our club is honored to be a part of this initiative to protect the ocean that we love and enjoy regularly,” WBOCC President Gina Martin said. “From the perspective of an outrigger canoe, we look forward to raising awareness of what we as a collective community can do to ensure clean water for all.”