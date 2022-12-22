Local comedy room holding fundraiser, clothing drive for ‘A Safe Place’

Money and clothing is being collected Friday night for 'A Safe Place' (Photo: Dead Crow Comedy Room)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dead Crow Comedy Room and Lush Garden Bar are hosting a fundraiser for A Safe Place on Friday evening.

The event is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., with comedians Lew Morgante, Cliff Cash, Billy Raim, Ellie Coleman, and Zack Burk taking the stage.

Tickets are $20 (cash only) at the door, with proceeds helping to fund ‘A Safe Place’, with restorative housing, the outreach center, as well as education and prevention of basic human trafficking information.

The venue will also be collecting new and gently used clothing for all genders and sizes for the organization.

A Safe Place focuses on prevention, advocacy, and restoration to assist victims of commercial sexual exploitation and sex trafficking.