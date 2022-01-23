Local emergency management details aftermath left behind from winter storm

Ice on the side of the road in Pender County after winter (Photo: WWAY)

CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY) — As the Cape Fear region saw a blanket of ice due to the winter weather storm that rolled in on Friday evening and early Saturday morning, Emergency Management in local counties are detailing what impact the storm had and damage it left behind.

On Saturday morning many roadways in the cape fear were covered in ice brought by the freezing rain, sleet, and frigid temperatures brought by the weekend winter storm.

Brunswick County Emergency Management Director Edward Conrow said majority of the ice has now melted, the county seeing minimal damages and impact from the winter storm. Advising residents to be cautious of ice lingering in well-shaded areas on the roads.

“Luckily the storm pushed in a little bit later. So we had ice buildup, but we didn’t have significant ice buildup. It did cause hazards on our roadways, especially our elevated roadways, our bridges, minor power outages for a short period of time, but nothing extensive,” Edward Conrow, Brunswick County Emergency Management Director.

Pender County Emergency Management Director Tommy Batson also said while Pender County did see a vast amount of ice on the ground, there was little to no damage experienced by the storm.

“Roads were pretty icy, and bridges were covered across the county. We did not receive any calls from residents of reference to ice, downed trees, and downed power lines or any damage across the county,” Tommy Batson, Pender County Emergency Management Director.

Batson said some residents did experience power outages due to the icy conditions, but service was quickly restored. He also said he does not expect the lingering effects of the storm to impact Monday travel.

“Staff continued to monitor the situation at the peak of the event around 10am on Saturday. We had approximately 55 customers without power, and by lunchtime the roads began to thaw and all the power restored in the county. So, no protective measures were needed. Expect no challenges, no issues with returning to work or business on Monday,” said Batson.

Conrow encourages residents to treat winter storms like they would hurricanes, urging people to prepare ahead of the storm.

“Be prepared and be ready, just because we didn’t get hit hard with this one, doesn’t mean the next one won’t be hard. So every storm’s different and you just got to be prepared for it,” said Conrow.

Emergency Management in both Pender and Brunswick counties advise residents to report storm damage to them whenever a severe weather event occurs.