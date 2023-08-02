Local experts and tourists voice their thoughts on tipping culture and forced tipping

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tipping is something many of us do every time we eat out at a restaurant, but many places that aren’t food industry businesses have now started asking for tips from customers.

According to a survey by Bankrate, 41% of Americans think businesses should begin paying their employees higher wages than rely on tips.

We spoke with several people who said they’re fine with paying a tip if a waiter gave them great service.

However, many of them voiced displeasure at being asked to tip by over-the-counter businesses, such as coffee shops or small stores.

“I don’t believe that’s justifiable,” Ed Dickinson, a tourist, said. “If there’s a certain service that’s offered just beyond that exchange, maybe. But I’m not all that familiar with and I would probably refuse to provide that tip.”

Ellie Craig, who is on the board of directors for the Wilmington Area Hospitality Association, said she can’t speak for other industries, but did say that tipping will likely still be a part of the service industry in Wilmington.

“Wilmington is a very tourism-based economy and I think what is important for people to know when they’re coming out to dining establishments in our area is that tipping is still very important,” Craig said. “We don’t charge people auto-gratuity on our regular tickets, just on those larger parties. And so, we really encourage people to continue supporting our service industry.”

Mouhcine Guettabi, an associate professor of economics at UNC Wilmington, said changes in tipping culture might happen as we get further removed from the pandemic.

“As people start to adjust their spending patterns and revert back to pre-pandemic spending levels and go out of this fantasy land of people going out three days a week and spending a lot of money,” Guettabi said. “I think we’re going to see a pullback, on not just on eating out but on tipping.”

Guettabi also said as customers begin to spend less and push back on higher tip suggestions by businesses, a reduction in tip size and forced tips is likely to occur.