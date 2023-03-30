Local farms invite people to pick their own strawberries

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — Now that spring has sprung, area farms are welcoming customers to pick their own fresh strawberries.

Indigo Farms in Calabash, says traditionally, “you pick” season for strawberries starts in early to mid-April, but the berries have started ripening early, and are large in size, and sweet.

The assistant coordinator for the farm says because there have been more berries than they can pick, they’re opening their fields to anyone willing to pick their own fruit.

“They’ve been ecstatic. I have been showing pictures of fruit as it has been getting riper, and they have been asking when, and when, –and when they will be ready, when can we come pick, and they were thrilled as soon as we said we could start picking. So, I think we will have our regular season, plus our early season. I don’t think this means less strawberries. This just means we get a longer season,” said Salli Lun, Indigo Farms assistant coordinator.

Salli Lun says the farm determines when they will hold “you pick” opportunities on a weekly basis. Another local farm in Pender County, Carol Sue Farms, has also started welcoming people into the fields to pick strawberries to take home