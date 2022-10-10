Local First Responders continue National Fallen Firefighters Weekend observances

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– This past weekend was National Fallen Firefighter’s Weekend, and this week, observances continue.

The National Fallen Firefighter Memorial is located in Maryland at the National Fire Academy. But locally, there’s a memorial in Wilmington at the fire station at Empie Park.

The local First Responders’ community built this memorial to honor the eight who have fallen in the line of duty within the Wilmington Fire Department.

Wilmington Fire Chief Steve Mason explains the importance of this time of remembrance.

“It’s very important because these folks have committed to the betterment of their community. They have served, and unfortunately, they have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their fellow citizens,” said Wilmington Fire Chief, Steve Mason.

Chief Mason says the best way to honor firefighters and first responders this week is to simply tell them thank you.

The memorial at Empie Park Station 2 is always open for visits.