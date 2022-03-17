Local fishermen protest overfishing policies in Raleigh

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Fishermen from across the state gathered in Raleigh Thursday, hoping to prevent overfishing and make their voices heard.

The protest outside the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries stems from frustrations with the division’s decisions to let southern flounder continue to be overfished by commercial interests.

In Wrightsville Beach, fisherman Seth Vernon says he wants the department to listen to the public more than it does now, giving them a seat at the table in order to preserve local estuaries.

“And if the marine fisheries committee would be conservation minded,” Vernon continued, “if the division of marine fisheries would manage the fishery the way that they’re supposed to listened to public comment, listening to the public about what they want, there would be enough for everyone to enjoy the resources behind us.”

The division allows commercial interests to fish 70% of the southern flounder available supply, which could lead to more overfishing using gillnets (nets that often harm sea turtles and other marine life.