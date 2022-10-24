Local group helps clean 75 pounds of trash from Wilmington creek

Volunteers helped to clean up 75 pound of trash from a Wilmington creek (Photo: Live Oak Bank Pavilion)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several people from Live Oak Bank Pavilion recently partnered with Paddle NC and Plastic Ocean Project to clean up a local creek.

The work took place last Friday, with volunteers picking trash out of Lower Burnt Mill Creek.

Over 75 pounds of trash was collected. As a result, the Plastic Ocean Project will plant three trees as part of their Trees4Trash campaign.

To learn more about the Trees4Trash campaign, click HERE.