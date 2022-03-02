Local healthcare worker still fighting long COVID-19 after almost two years

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Though Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are falling, many are still living with its long term effects.

According to experts, it can take weeks, months, even years to recover from long COVID. And for people like Holly Dunn, long COVID can change lives forever.

“It literally turned out lives into a slow train wreck,” Holly’s husband, Bill Dunn said.

Working in Wilmington’s emergency room for years, Dr. Holly Dunn and Bill Dunn moved to Alabama just before the pandemic. There, Dunn worked on the frontlines, treating COVID-19 patients until she test positive. Dunn struggled with COVID symptoms for 9 months. It’s what Dr. Paul Kamitsuka classifies as post viral fatigue syndrome.

“Its a minority of people who get these viruses, they vary,” he explained. “It seems to be more common with COVID than some of these other viruses.”

But after months of flu-like symptoms, Holly woke up panicked.

Bill remembered, “In the middle of the night, she didn’t know where she was or what she was doing. Suddenly.”

Holly’s kidneys failed, damaging her other organs including her brain, and putting her into a coma. After emergency dialysis, Holly woke up unable to speak or remember who she was.

“I couldn’t even tell them my own name,” she said. “I didn’t know who Bill was.”

While her memory is back, Holly still struggles to speak without stuttering and walk.

According to Holly, “Without warning, I’ll get a few steps, I’ll feel fine, and then I’ll pass out.”

Bill quit his job to take care of Holly. Disability took nine months to kick in, and the couple’s finances were almost totally drained. They sold their home and moved to Houston, one of the only places Holly could get treatment.

“That was nine months with no income,” Holly said. “The medical costs, despite having insurance was just amazing. extravagant.”

That was until just weeks ago, when a friend started a GoFundMe.

Friends and family have raised almost $30,000 for the couple. The Dunns are humbled. Though their future is uncertain, Bill is thankful these funds will allow him to stay with Holly every step of the way.

Bill smiled at his wife. “That has been an absolute joy because… I love Holly Dunn.”