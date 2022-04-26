Local High School students holding Benefit Concert to support mom battling cancer

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Students with Brunswick County Early College High School are performing in a Benefit Concert Wednesday night at Odell Williamson Auditorium to raise money for a mom battling breast cancer.

The event is set to run from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm in support of Deb Marez, who was diagnosed with cancer over a year ago.

According to the organization’s Facebook page, the family-friendy Benefit Concert will feature a variety of talented student acts, ranging from individual musicians to local bands. They say the concert will feature Brunswick County’s most talented performers, all while supporting a good cause.

All proceeds from the concert will go directly to helping Marez pay her vast medical bills resulting from her cancer.

If you can’t make it to the show, the organization encourages anyone who wants to help to donate to Deb Marez’s GoFundMe page.