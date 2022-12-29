Local man runs backwards to help raise money

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — A local man is running around Wilmington for a good cause and he’s doing it…backwards.

Tracy Mccullen is running 100 miles backwards to raise money for the community boys & girls club of Wilmington. He’s looking to raise $100,000 to help the organization build the Optimism Oasis, which will include a track and field space in the Wilmington area.

Mccullen says he’s happy to do some “wrong-way running” for such a worthy cause.

“What I’m doing is something that is very near and dear to my heart, something that I am very passionate about, and that is I’m out here running 100 miles backwards to raise awareness and money for the kids of this community”

Mccullen is hoping to finish his 100 miles this Saturday and says he’ll have some v-i-p company running the last mile with him to close out his journey.